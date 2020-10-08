CDOT gives tips to avoid wildlife collisions

The high fencing along this section of roadway prevents mule deer from crossing the highway and creating a potential vehicle crash. During fall months, big game will attempt to cross many Colorado roads as they migrate to lower elevations in search of food and water sources.

Photo from Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution over the coming months to avoid collisions with wildlife.

The migration of wildlife can lead to an increase in wildlife-vehicle collisions during the fall and winter seasons, according to CDOT. While wildlife can cross roads without warning at any time of the day or night, the department says that drivers should pay particularly close attention in the early morning and evening hours. A majority of wildlife-vehicle collisions occur during dusk and dawn, when wildlife is more active and more difficult to see.

The department advised that motorists drive slowly and stay alert of flickering headlights from oncoming cars or taillights of a vehicle in front of you that may indicate an animal crossing the road. Drivers also should scan ahead for movement and shining eyes along the roadside and should keep a lookout for wildlife warning signs that alert motorists of known animal movement ahead.

According to CDOT, anyone who sees animals on or near the road should do their best to alert other vehicles to the potential danger and to warn animals to avoid the road. The department said that drivers should slow down, stop if possible, honk the horn and flash their headlights. The department also noted that not every collision is avoidable and that drivers should also always wear their seat belts.

Drivers involved in a wildlife-vehicle collision should report the accident to the Colorado State Patrol by calling *277.