CDOT honors fallen employees during Remembrance Day

The Memorial Stone outside of CDOT headquarters in Denver.

Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation held its 26th annual Remembrance Day on Tuesday as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Each year, CDOT pays tribute to the employees who have lost their lives on duty by etching their names into the marble memorial outside its Denver headquarters.

“We will continue to honor the memory of our departed colleagues each and every year, no matter the circumstances,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a release. “And unfortunately, we again lost another CDOT team member last month after he was injured while doing his job on a state roadway. We will never rest still until every one of our employees gets home safely to their families and loved ones.”

Eight people were killed as a result of crashes in work zones last year, according to CDOT, including two who were part of work crews. In 2018, there were 671 work zone crashes, resulting in 754 deaths, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Roadway workers accounted for 124 of those fatalities.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In addition to Remembrance Day, employees working on some of CDOT’s largest ongoing projects will be observing the awareness week in a number of ways, including participating in social media videos and helping to push out messaging.

“Remembrance Day is a time to pause and remember the contributions of our fallen coworkers and their ultimate sacrifice,” Lew continued. “It’s also a reminder for all of us to use caution in work zones. Somebody’s life is at stake.”