CDOT launches distracted driving campaign

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to remind drivers to get rid of distractions when they hit the road.

As traffic numbers begin to pick back up this summer, CDOT is urging motorists to leave distractions behind. More than 90% of Colorado drivers admitted to driving distracted weekly, according to a CDOT survey conducted last year. And with handheld technology more prevalent than ever, distracted driving has become one of the biggest threats to safety on roadways.

There were 15,673 crashes in Colorado involving distracted drivers in 2018, amounting to 42 a day. Of the 890 drivers killed that year in fatal crashes, 53 were due to distracted driving. Among drivers 15-20 years old involved in a fatal crash in 2018, 17% were distracted, the highest percentage for any age group.

CDOT’s new campaign is called Distraction Reactions and is meant to help shift people’s behavior toward safer driving through coffee sleeves in cafes around the state, digital ads and gas station videos that ask the question, “If drivers saw how others reacted to their distracted driving, would they change their behavior?”

CDOT is also encouraging drivers to use phone features and apps that help reduce distractions, such as enabling “do not disturb while driving” modes that block incoming texts and notifications.

“When you get behind the wheel, you’re not only in control of your own safety, your actions impact the safety of everyone around you,” Shoshana Lew, CDOT’s executive director, said in a release. “Just as we are all doing our part to protect each other during this pandemic, we need to protect each other on the roads, as well, and that means eliminating dangerous distractions.”