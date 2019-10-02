CDOT launches new motorcycle safety campaign

One of the promotional images CDOT is using in its new motorcycle safety campaign.

Courtesy CDOT via RR Partners

The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with local bars around the state to urge motorcyclists to wear proper safety equipment.

Fall is prime riding time for many motorcyclists around Colorado to hit the road. While motorcycles account for just 3% of all registered vehicles in the state, they’ve also represented 85 roadway fatalities this year — 20% of all traffic fatalities so far in 2019. From 2012 to 2018, motorcyclist fatalities increased more than 30%.

In an effort to prevent motorcycle fatalities and serious injuries, CDOT is launching a new campaign aimed at informing motorcyclists about the importance of wearing proper safety gear.

“Even the best motorcycle riders can be involved in a crash,” said CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew. “Therefore, CDOT is working to find unique and engaging ways to urge motorcyclists to always wear helmets and other protective gear. We hope this campaign grabs the attention of motorcyclists and helps everyone get home safely.”

For the new campaign, CDOT is working with local bars and motorcycle events to distribute information with catchy phrases — such as “Don’t want to leave a mark? Wear a helmet.” — about the live-saving benefits of helmets, gloves and other gear. The phrases appear on over 1,500 drink coasters and posters at bars and other venues around the state.

Additionally, radio adds will be running on Pandora and Spotify to help spread the message.

CDOT recommends all motorcyclists wear proper gear including boots that cover the ankles, riding pants and jacket, gloves, eye protection and a helmet. The department also recommends new riders receive professional training, and long time riders should take refresher courses every few years.