CDOT plans holds on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon for maintenance

The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning on 20- and 30-minute holds in Glenwood Canyon from Oct. 4-6 for rock scaling and helicopter operations.

Traffic holds for motorists on Interstate 70 will be necessary in order to allow crews to safely conduct work, according to a news release from CDOT. Specifically, workers will clean out rockfall debris that has accumulated above a fence in this location on the north side of the highway. Crews will install a temporary rockfall barrier to protect the roadway during debris clearing operations. On Oct. 6, crews will use a helicopter to fly debris flow fence material to the steep canyon slope above Blue Gulch.

Holds will be in both directions during work, with 20-minute holds for rockfall work and 30-minute holds for helicopter work. Holds will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.