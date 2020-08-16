CDOT plans lane closures in Frisco Aug 17-22
The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning lane closures for Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco from Aug 17-22.
Work will take place Monday, Aug. 17 through Saturday, Aug. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect reduced speeds and possible delays. Flagging operations will also be in place.
There will be a right lane closure in place for north and southbound lanes from Water Dance Drive and Peak One Boulevard to Recreation Way and Peak One Drive. A temporary roundabout will be in place for work in the area, and a detour will be put in place from Aug. 18-20 for northbound traffic.
