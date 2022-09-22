CDOT plans night closures at Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

A CDOT plow truck drives toward the entrance of the Johnson Tunnel during the start of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Starting Sunday, Sept. 25, the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels will be closed for several nights over a four-week period.

Eisenhower Tunnel, the westbound tunnel, will be fully closed to traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During closures, the Colorado Department of Transportation plans to allow traffic to take turns going through the Johnson Tunnel, which typically serves eastbound traffic.

CDOT is closing the lanes of Interstate 70 through the westbound Eisenhower Tunnel to reset panels that have been displaced. A large forklift will move the panels, and this equipment requires the entire two-lane width of the tunnel to maneuver safely, according to a news release from CDOT.

Traffic through the eastbound lanes will be led by a pilot car to ensure the safety of travelers.

Motorists should expect reduced speeds and 15- to 20-minute delays from 11 p.m. to midnight, with minor delays afterward.