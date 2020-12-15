CDOT provides guidance for truckers using I-70 mountain corridor

The Colorado Department of Transportation is pushing out new messaging to help educate truckers on the dangers and best practices for traveling along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

The department is distributing a new video called “The Mountain Rules” in partnership with the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Motor Carriers Association. The video includes information on the potential hazards for truckers on the roadway, like sudden weather changes, poor visibility, avalanches, wildlife and more.

In addition to information on natural hazards, the video also details other challenges truckers might face like chain laws, steep grades and overheated brakes.

“Our mountains can be an immense challenge for all drivers but especially for those who drive semi-trucks,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “Producing this video as part of The Mountain Rules program is another tool designed to prepare in-state and out-of-state truckers for what they may encounter when driving through the high country. The mantra is simple: ‘Slow, Steady, Safe for the Long Haul’ — no matter the time of year you’re traveling on I-70.”

The video can be viewed on CDOT’s YouTube channel.

