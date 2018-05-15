CDOT releases $550 million plan for westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill — but it doesn’t have the funds to begin work

Colorado transportation officials on Tuesday released plans costing up to $550 million to improve the westbound Interstate 70 bottleneck at Floyd Hill by adding an additional lane and even building a tunnel to keep cars moving.

The only problem is the Colorado Department of Transportation doesn't have the money to start construction.

The proposal, though, gives CDOT a jumping off point to address the growing congestion problems along the I-70 mountain corridor from Denver to ski country.

CDOT says it has been working with local elected officials and stakeholders to develop the concept unveiled this week, which they say would accommodate more westbound travelers.

State and federal highway officials have been working with a team of stakeholders, including representatives from Idaho Springs, Clear Creek County, Jefferson County, ski resorts and the general public, since signing a "2011 Record of Decision" about the I-70 mountain corridor and the Floyd Hill study area, said Stacia Sellers, CDOT communications manager.

