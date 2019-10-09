CDOT reminds drivers of traction law ahead of first snowstorm

FRISCO — With snow on the way, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that seasonal tractions laws took effect on Interstate 70 on Sept. 1.

The new traction law, which was signed May 17 by Gov. Jared Polis, requires vehicles to have all-wheel drive, snow tires, mud and snow tires, or carry chains for the nine months from Labor Day through Memorial Day.

The law also increased the minimum tread depth for tires to three-sixteenths of an inch.