CDOT road projects cause delays on Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9

FRISCO — Motorists should expect delays on segments of Interstate 70 as the Colorado Department of Transportation does road work in the area.

According to CDOT, the right lane is closed for about a mile on westbound I-70 east of Silverthorne from mile marker 205.5 to 204.5. The right lane is also closed on eastbound I-70 on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel for tunnel maintenance.

Additionally, there is ongoing roadwork on Colorado Highway 6 at Loveland Pass, where road work has created a single-lane of alternating traffic. Drivers should expect delays on Highway 9 as CDOT works to paint areas of the highway near Hoosier Pass.