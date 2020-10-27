CDOT sets end date for Gap Project construction

Roadwork continues Aug. 19 on Colorado Highway 9 as part of the Gap Project, meant to widen the highway to two lanes from Breckenridge to Interstate 70.

Photo by Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be shutting down construction on the Gap Project starting Sunday, Nov. 1.

Construction crews will stop their work on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Sunday in preparation for the coming winter season, opening up all four lanes between Recreation Way and downtown Frisco. The new roundabout at Water Dance Drive and Peak One Boulevard also will be fully operational, along with push-button LED crosswalk signs and overhead street lights.

By the time the road reopens, all of the necessary permanent signs and striping will be installed. The new pedestrian underpass also will be open, allowing community members to walk under the highway from the Frisco Adventure Park to the County Commons.

Phase 2 of the Highway 9 widening project is expected to resume May 1 with final completion of construction scheduled for mid-October 2021.