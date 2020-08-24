CDOT starts Labor Day DUI enforcement period

Law enforcement agencies around the state will have increased patrols in the coming weeks as Coloradans prepare to celebrate the end of summer over Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day DUI enforcement period already has begun and will last through Sept. 8, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year, the enforcement period resulted in 899 DUI arrests.

“Summer holidays are a time to relax with friends and family,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol. “Save yourself the trouble of a DUI and plan for a way home that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Mothers Against Drunk Driving will be joining law enforcement in increasing public messaging and conducting sobriety checkpoints as part of the group’s Saturation Saturday campaign. About 250 law enforcement agencies around the country will participate in the increased enforcement efforts.

CDOT is also hoping to bolster the increased enforcement efforts with other programs and educational campaigns. This summer, CDOT partnered with BacTrack to offer discounts on personal breathalyzers to help reduce impaired driving. Residents can visit CoDot.BacTrack.com to purchase a device through Sept. 15.