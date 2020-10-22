CDOT survey highlights risky driving behaviors

Results from a new statewide driver survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation found that nearly all Colorado drivers engage in some form of risky driving behavior.

The survey assessed residents’ attitudes and behaviors related to things like seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving. According to the results, 92% of respondents reported driving distracted in the past week, including eating food, drinking beverages and interacting with phones.

“Over nine in 10 Coloradans admitted they drove distracted in the last week,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “… Unfortunately, distracted and impaired driving are contributing to a tragic pattern of increased roadway fatality rates in the past months.”

The survey found that 69% of respondents “strongly disagreed” that they could safely drive under the influence of alcohol, compared to just 57% with cannabis and 50% with other prescription medications.

Respondents also said they were more likely to wear a seat belt while driving on a highway (91%) or more than 2 miles (89%) compared with shorter trips of less than 2 miles (83%). Drivers said they also were more willing to speed on faster roads with a 65 mph speed limit (94%) than in areas with posted limits of 25-30 mph (80%)

In 2018, there were 632 traffic fatalities in Colorado. Nearly 255 of those fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver. The same year, there were also 216 unrestrained fatalities and 54 fatalities where distracted driving was a contributing factor.