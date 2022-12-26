CDOT to begin $500,000 study of major Summit County corridor next month

Vehicles head toward the Interstate 70 underpass along U.S. Highway 6 in Silverthorne.

Nicole Miller/Summit Daily News

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will begin a $500,000 study in January of U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 9 — a major corridor for the towns of Frisco and Silverthorne.

In a statement Dec. 13, the department said the corridor “serves as an essential roadway for motorists traveling to mountain communities, navigating day-to-day activities within those communities, accessing popular outdoor recreation locations and connecting to Interstate 70.”

“By working together, we can determine the best approach for how to improve this vital link to many fast-growing mountain communities,” said Shoshana Lew, the department’s executive director.

The study, which is also set to include I-70 Exit 205 for Silverthorne, will look at “operational improvement options” in a bid to make it “safer, smoother and easier for visitors and locals to move through the area.”

Local leaders said the study is a welcome venture for an area of highway that has historically seen heavy congestion.

“Reviewing possible improvements to the corridor is an important step towards making it easier for motorists to get to where they need to go,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue.

In tandem with the study, Silverthorne will also be studying operations on adjacent town streets, the transportation department said.

“Improvements will allow our community members to get to work on time, get children to school on schedule and other critical daily activities,” said Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist. “We are very much looking forward to working with CDOT on this planning effort.”