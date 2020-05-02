CDOT to begin Highway 9 Gap Project construction May 11 in Frisco

A view of the Frisco sign and clocktower, as seen heading north on Colorado Highway 9.

File

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen a section of Colorado Highway 9 through Frisco later in May, which could impact travel in the area for the next few months.

Locally known as the Gap Project, construction will widen the highway to four lanes between Recreation Way and Main Street. Additionally, the project includes a pedestrian underpass between the Peninsula Recreation Area and the County Commons, the installation of roundabouts at Water Dance Drive and Eighth Avenue, and more.

The improvements are meant to provide increased capacity, reduced travel times and safer intersections once completed. Work is scheduled to begin May 11 and last through mid-October.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during construction, and speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Construction will shut down from Nov. 1 until May 1, 2021, for the winter season.