CDOT to close I-70 between Frisco and Vail Pass at 11 a.m. Thursday
The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to close Interstate 70 between Frisco Exit 201 and Vail Pass on Thursday morning for maintenance work.
The closure will start at 11 a.m. to allow for winter maintenance operations ahead of the Presidents Day weekend, and motorists should be prepared for the closure to last into the early afternoon, according to CDOT.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local