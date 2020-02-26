CDOT to close US 285 overnight Wednesday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will close U.S. Highway 285 near Fairplay on Wednesday night for winter maintenance operations.
The closure will take place from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and will include the entire roadway from mile point 184 north of Fairplay to mile point 203 west of Grant. A detour along U.S. Highway 24 to Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs and up to Interstate 70 will be in effect.
For current road closures and conditions, check CoTrip.org.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News