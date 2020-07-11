CDOT to start week-long seat belt enforcement Sunday

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting a week-long seat belt enforcement campaign starting Sunday, July 12.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local police departments will increase seat belt enforcement as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign, according to a news release. The campaign coincides with a new seat belt safety campaign called Common Bond.

The campaign will include pictures of contrasting images to underscore that while people may have differing views, everyone can agree that seat belts are important, according to the release. The images will be on billboards, posters, bus tails, social media and radio PSAs.

Colorado’s seat belt use rate is at 88%, which is slightly below the national average of 90%, according to the release. The fine for not using a seat belt starts at $65 for adults. When children are caught without a seat belt the fine starts at $82 for parents or caregivers, according to the release.