CDOT urges motorists to stay home as snowstorm approaches

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel through the Interstate 70 mountain corridor over the coming days as a snowstorm moves into the area.

CDOT is advising drivers to heed the state’s stat-at-home order and keep off the roads with 5-9 inches of snow expected at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels and Vail Pass beginning on Thursday night and into Friday. In addition to snow, officials are also expecting high winds.

Motorists also should plan for potential lane closures on eastbound I-70 due to emergency roadwork.