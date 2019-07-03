CDOT warns of heavy I-70 traffic through Colorado mountains around Fourth of July

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to anticipate heavier traffic than normal this week as visitors come up to the mountains for the Fourth of July weekend.

Independence Day marks the beginning of the high traffic season, with summer tourism hitting its peak over the coming weeks. CDOT is asking drivers to stay safe and be prepared for longer drive times.

The Eisenhower / Johnson Memorial Tunnel handles significant amounts of traffic during the holiday week. Last year, more than 114,500 cars made their way westbound through the tunnel from July 1 to 5, and more than 108,000 went through eastbound. According to CDOT, traffic is expected to peak Sunday as travelers head back to the Front Range.

All CDOT construction and maintenance projects will be suspended to help minimize traffic impacts, with the exception of any emergency operations. CDOT projects will resume July 8.