CDOT warns of heavy traffic over MLK Day weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for heavy traffic during the holiday weekend.

Winter recreation traffic is anticipated to be considerable over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Last year, almost 179,000 cars passed through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels from Jan. 18-21, with the weekend days proving to be the busiest.

To help address the issue, CDOT is releasing a new travel resource for tourists, a brochure that contains tips on everything you need to know about driving in the mountains like traction laws, avoiding traffic delays, express lanes, driving in the snow and more.

“Driving in Colorado can be tricky,” CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “We have unpredictable weather, wildlife that cross our roads and many roundabouts to navigate. This brochure will help Colorado visitors learn the tricks of the trade and help them get to their destination safely so they can enjoy our beautiful state.”

The brochures will be available at welcome and visitor centers across the state beginning this weekend and can also be found on CDOT’s website.

CDOT also will be offering expanded Snowstang service for the long weekend. Snowstang, which provides round trips between Denver and ski areas, will provide service to and from Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Service also will be offered from Denver to Steamboat Springs on Saturday and Sunday, and from Steamboat to Denver on Monday.