CDOT warns of increased DUI enforcement during Thanksgiving week

The heat is on for Colorado drivers thinking about driving drunk this holiday season. This Thanksgiving CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and statewide law enforcement agencies will be ramping up DUI enforcement in an effort to keep roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Increased enforcement will be in place through Nov. 26 as part of CDOT's ongoing The Heat Is On campaign. Last year 110 law enforcement agencies arrested 617 impaired drivers during the same enforcement period. Additionally, there were 57 fatalities on Colorado roads last November, of which 23 involved impaired drivers.

"We want Colorado residents and holiday guests to understand that impaired driving will not be tolerated," said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. "Whether riding along or driving for the holiday, we encourage everyone to wear their seat belts. Using a seat belt is your best defense against an impaired or distracted driver."

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, focusing on 14 highly visible impaired-driving-enforcement periods centered on national holidays and public events. Increased enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and dedicated law enforcement on duty for impaired driving enforcement.

"State Patrol and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to track down impaired drivers during this enforcement period," said State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew Packard. "We urge people to wear seat belts, travel safely and consume responsibly. Many people don't understand that it doesn't take much before you can become a danger to yourself and others on our roads. Make responsible decisions and commit to never driving impaired."