Celebrate Colorado Pint Day at multiple Summit County breweries

This year’s Colorado Pint Day glass, designed by Anna Long, celebrates the 125th anniversary of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. People who purchase beer at certain breweries Wednesday, April 6, get to keep the commemorative glass while they also support the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Colorado Brewers Guild/Courtesy photo

Wednesday, April 6, is Colorado Brewers Guild’s seventh annual Colorado Pint Day. This year, over 175 brewery locations, a new record, are participating in the event that supports the guild and lets patrons collect limited edition glassware. Three of those — Broken Compass Brewing, Angry James Brewing Co. and Outer Range Brewing Co. — are located in Summit County.

According to the guild, more than 100 breweries across the state participated in Colorado Pint Day last year and sold over 19,000 glasses. This year’s pint design celebrates the 125th anniversary of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The guild hosted a competition among members, and Anna Long, graphic designer and marketing manager from Copper Kettle Brewing Co. in Denver and CEO of Norlo Design, was selected as the winner.

The design features an owl that represents the parks, a park ranger, mountain scenery and the tagline “Supporting Those That Keep Colorado Wild.” All one needs to do to get their hands on the glass is visit one of the breweries and order a beer. A dollar of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Breckenridge’s Broken Compass is selling the glasses out of each taproom, 520 S. Main St. and 68 Continental Court, Unit B12. The brewery may have a specialty beer released that day, but details aren’t yet finalized. Keep an eye on social media for updates. With Pint Day being a Wednesday, weekly trivia is slated for 7 p.m. at the Main Street taproom.

Broken Compass is usually the only local brewery to participate, but this year beer fans have more choices and opportunities to pick up a coveted glass.

Over in Silverthorne, Angry James at 421 Adams Ave. is taking part for the first time. One’s purchase includes an Angry James sticker in addition to the pint. Guests are also welcome to stick around for live acoustic music by Todd Johnson from 5-7 p.m.

Outer Range Brewing Co. 182 Lusher Court, Frisco, will be keeping it low key with nothing planned beyond the special glass, but the brewery is also excited to join in for the first time. Wyatt Holwagner from the brewery said they’ve always wanted to do it but that busy springs in the past meant the timing didn’t work. Holwagner said they like to support the nonprofit trade association when they can, such as going to the April 2 Collaboration Fest in Denver.

“And we always have them as a resource to talk to,” Holwagner said. “We’re stoked to do it and be a part of it this year.”

Jefferson Geiger



Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.