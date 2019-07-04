Celebrate Frisco history with Founder’s Day on July 6

FRISCO — The Frisco Historic Park will be celebrating Frisco’s history with Founder’s Day on July 6. The day will start at 10 a.m. with free activities, such as burro rides, gold panning and more at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum, on Frisco Main Street between First and Second avenues.

Schedule:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Burro rides, sidewalk chalk art, lawn games, gold panning, old West photo booth, face painting and crafts

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Entertainment with Magic Rob, Old Town Museum’s roaming cowboys and an old West school teacher in the schoolhouse museum

10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.: Cowboy poetry

10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.: Can-can dancers

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Puppet show including a half-hour workshop

3 p.m.: Live music with classic rock band Yesterday’s Tomorrow

For more information, go to FriscoHistoricPark.com or call 970-668-3428.