Celebrate graduates in our May 27 graduation edition

The Summit Daily News will publish its commemorative graduation edition Saturday, May 27.

The edition will include graduate photos, stories about graduates at Summit County’s high schools, and congratulations advertisements from family, friends and local businesses.

To place a celebration ad to congratulate a family member or friend on their graduation, contact the Summit Daily News classifieds team at Celebrations.cmnm.org , 866-850-9937 or classifieds@cmnm.org .

To place a congratulations display ad from a business, contact a local advertising representative, call 970-668-4602 or email advertising@summitdaily.com.

We recommend publishing your message in our graduation edition is Saturday, May 27, which is Summit High School graduation day. The deadline for placing an advertisement or congratulations note in that edition is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Snowy Peaks graduation is Wednesday, May 24, and The Peak School graduation is Friday, June 2.