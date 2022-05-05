Celebrate Mother’s Day, the Kentucky Derby and more this weekend in Summit County

Outer Range Brewing Co. is celebrating Mother’s Day with special food and mimosas. Flowers will also be available to purchase.

Mother’s Day, the Kentucky Derby and other activities are aligning for what is set to be an eventful first first weekend of May. From brunches to concerts, Summit County businesses and ski areas are pulling out the stops with multiple things to do for mothers — or those just looking for a fun time.

Weekend fun

The book-savvy mothers, or anyone looking for their next read, should know that Next Page Books & Nosh is hosting a book signing with three Colorado authors Saturday, May 7. Authors Jerry Fabyanic, Cheryl L. Ilov and Virginia K. White will share information about themselves and their works starting at 11 a.m. at 409 Main St. in Frisco.

The trio’s books include “Food for Thought,” “The Reluctant Ninja,” “Tulip’s Disappearing Act” and more.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will also have an active Saturday for all. From 1-4 p.m., the ski area will have A Mac & The Height perform two 75-minute sets — with a 30 min break — on the stage in Mountain Goat Plaza. The free concert lets the Denver-based band bring their blend of reggae, hip-hop, funk and alternative rock to apres skiers and riders.

Afterward, skin up the slops for Uphill N’ Chill from 5-7 p.m. at Steilhang. An uphill pass is required, but those that make the trek to the new lodge will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of bratwurst, strudel, beer and pretzels.

Need a keepsake for yourself or a last-minute gift for your mother? Then make a piece of art with Breckenridge Creative Arts from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. in Breckenridge for the Crafts+Crafts event.

Sip on craft beer from Broken Compass Brewing while participants construct and decorate small wooden trucks and then race them on a group-built racetrack. The social class features a different activity each month for repeatable fun. Upcoming events including making a decorative hanging art from beer cans, beer can piñatas and beer koozies.

Preregistration is required and tickets will include one drink of beer or wine. Additional drinks are available for purchase. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets are $19 for BreckCreate members and $25 for the general public. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.

On Saturday, May 7, people can skin uphill at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to dine at the new Steilhang restaurant. The lodge serves bratwurst, strudel, beer and pretzels.

Kentucky Derby

On the subject of drinks and races, Rising Sun Distillery will be making mint juleps in honor of the Kentucky Derby. The distillery’s second annual party begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1121 Dillon Dam Road in Frisco.

Juleps are the drink of the day at Sauce on the Blue, 358 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, as well. The restaurant’s derby party runs from 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday, and a $25 gift card will be given to the person with the best hat or costume.

Mother’s Day specials

Blue River Bistro — the original location at 305 N. Main St. in Breckenridge and the sister restaurant Bistro North at 270 Dillon Ridge Road in Dillon — are both throwing Mother’s Day brunches Sunday, May 8.

Blue River Bistro’s menu will feature items such as chilaquiles, short rib hash and Philly cheesesteak omelet, whereas Bistro North is showcasing Belgian waffles with a blueberry compote, quiche and a shakshuka skillet.

The two restaurants are whipping up special cocktails — including some nonalcoholic concoctions — to go with the dishes. This is Bistro North’s first Mother’s Day brunch, while restaurant owner Jay Beckerman said it is the 20th for the original location.

Meanwhile, Breckenridge Distillery is celebrating Mother’s Day Friday, May 6, through Sunday. Mothers get to enjoy free vodka flights or tastings of the distillery’s Collectors Art Series the whole weekend, as well as 50% off their third bottle of spirits purchased.

Promotions are valid at the distillery’s 1925 Airport Road location and tasting room at 137 S. Main St.

If your mother dines at the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant on Sunday, then she’ll have the opportunity to enjoy free punch.

Outer Range Brewing Co. is going all out Sunday with brunch, drinks, music and flowers at 182 Lusher Court in Frisco. Mimosas will be served at the upstairs bar and customers can keep the stemmed glass with their order. For brunch, Bird Craft will have mini chicken and biscuits plus a roasted beet and candied walnut salad.

Additionally, there is live acoustic music from 2-5 p.m. and Lady Sunshine will have bouquets for sale. For moms not in Summit County, a Mount Royal postcard can be filled out and sent their way.

Kucu Tequila Bistro, at 375 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, is also doing a Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas and a bloody mary bar until 2 p.m. On the menu is food like a crab cake Benedict, smoked salmon avocado toast and breakfast enchiladas.

While not brunch, Saved by the Wine at 765 West Anemone Trail, Unit B in Dillon, will take 20% off for mothers Sunday. Food specials include chocolate-covered strawberries and lemon cake pops that can be enjoyed while listening to live music at 4 p.m.

Note that this is not an exhaustive list of promotions. Check with your favorite establishment before visiting to see if they have Mother’s Day or Kentucky Derby specials.