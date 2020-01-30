Celebrate Multicultural Children’s Book Day at Next Page

Next Page Books and Nosh will host a children’s storytime in its renovated kid’s section for Multicultural Children’s Book Day.

Courtesy Next Page Books and Nosh

FRISCO — Parents and kids are encouraged to celebrate diversity at Next Page Books and Nosh for Multicultural Children’s Book Day. The bookstore will host its first children’s storytime in its renovated kid’s section.

The mission of Multicultural Children’s Book Day is to raise awareness for diverse kid’s books in addition to getting more of those books into classrooms, libraries and bookstores.

There also will be local resources available for parents from organizations such as The Bodhi Project and Decoding Dyslexia — Summit County.

The free event is from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco. Visit multiculturalchildrensbookday.com for the full list of featured books.