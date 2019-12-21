Celebrate the Christmas season at Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain Resort’s Christmas Eve celebration begins at 4:45 p.m. with a DJ spinning holiday tunes in Center Village, followed by a torchlight parade at 6:15 and fireworks at 6:30.

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Following November’s fireworks display, Copper Mountain Resort is hosting its second installment of its Holiday Festivities & Fireworks on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The Christmas Eve celebration begins at 4:45 p.m. with a DJ spinning holiday tunes in Center Village.

Make sure to wear your best ugly sweater for a contest at 5:30 p.m. followed by a kids’ glowstick parade at 6. The main event, a torchlight parade down the mountain’s slopes, begins at 6:15. Plan to stick around and hang out with Betty the Yeti for hot cocoa and photos before the fireworks shoot off into the sky over the halfpipe at 6:30.

That evening, the Copper Mountain Chapel is hosting two candlelight services. The first is at 5 p.m. with the second at 7:30.