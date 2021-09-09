Celebrate the coming of fall with art, whiskey, music and more

The Frisco Fall Fest returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. With it comes the two-day Arts at Altitude show that highlights local and regional artists.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

This week has certainly been warmer than last September when it was already snowing, but a change in seasons is still on the horizon. Multiple events are on the calendar to take advantage of the final days of summer sun and celebrate the coming of fall.

Namely, the Frisco Fall Fest returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Ein Prosit will serve pretzels and sausage alongside Ayinger and Weihenstephaner beers. Craft cocktails from Rising Sun Distillery and Ava Grace wine will also be available. Like past years, proceeds from the beer garden benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

The festival includes live music from The Sunday Banker at noon and Stuck on Vinyl at 3 p.m. in addition to art projects for children and adults.

Speaking of art, held in conjunction with Fall Fest is Summit County Arts Council’s Arts at Altitude show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Formerly called Meet the Artist, the show is a market with 30 to 50 booths in the Frisco Historic Park and Main Street between First and Second avenues.

Local and regional artists will showcase jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography and other fine arts, including a fundraising booth for the Sandy Greenhut Memorial Scholarship. There, people can purchase any of Anne Weaver’s 200 watercolors for sale to go toward a scholarship that will be awarded to Summit High School students pursuing an arts program in college.

Friday’s show will also have live music with Claire Elich at 2 p.m. and Bottle Rocket Hurricane at 3 p.m.

Looking for more art? Then head to Keystone’s Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive, on Saturday for another entry in the Distilled Spirits and Speaker Series . Happening at 8 p.m., the evening of whiskey and woodworking includes a DIY art project from The Frosted Flamingo and pours of whiskey.

On the menu are Stranahan’s Blue Peak, Buena Vista’s Deerhammer Distilling Co.’s Straight Bourbon and original Tin Cup from Indiana. Available projects are wood-burned spoons, Colorado string art, painted wood blocks or an etched whiskey glass. There’s no need to drink on an empty stomach, as warmed Bavarian pretzels served with cheese sauce or mustard will be provided, too.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of and can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.

Lastly, those wanting to keep the party going should check out Broken Compass Brewing’s Hops, Hogs and Harmony Fest. The free inaugural festival starts Friday with music with Chananigans at 2 p.m. at the original taproom, 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, Breckenridge. That’s follow by The Sweet Lilies at 5 p.m.

Music starts again at 1 p.m. Saturday with a lineup that includes Frisco Funk Collective, Chris Thompson & Coral Creek, Drew Emmitt of Leftover Salmon and AJ Silverberg. Yet the main attraction is the barbecue starting at the same time. The first 200 customers get to enjoy the food for free. No matter where you go this weekend there is plenty of opportunity for dancing and dining.

What I’m listening to La Blogotheque’s Take Away Shows Fall makes me feel nostalgic. Lately, I’ve been exploring that sensation by listing La Blogotheque’s Take Away Shows, a series intimate, acoustic concerts often filmed around Paris. Artists gravitate toward indie names like Local Natives, Kishi Bashi, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and Black Pumas, but searching through the archives, one can find R.E.M., Alicia Keys and Justin Timberlake. One recently uploaded video I watched not too long ago is actually a 10-year-old recording of artist and actor Johnny Flynn from “Lovesick” and “Emma” — which is where I first heard his work on the movie’s soundtrack — wandering around Buenos Aires. Looking in the past like that can sometimes be painful as I long for simpler times, but it’s also a reminder of what good art is already out there. Take a dive and rediscover an old favorite or have your ears fall in love with something new.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.