Celebrating Mother’s Day in the time of coronavirus

Clint’s Bakery & Coffeehouse in Breckenridge is offering deals on its baked goods, like quiche and biscotti, for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a wrench into many plans, but that doesn’t mean we should stop celebrating holidays all together. It just might require some extra ingenuity. For Mother’s Day this weekend, for instance, if you can’t deliver a bouquet in person, you can order from a small business nearest her for delivery.

Takeout brunch

If your mom happens to be in Summit County, you can treat her to brunch at home with food provided by local restaurants.

Clint’s Bakery & Coffeehouse in Breckenridge is offering one pound of coffee and a variety of biscotti for $30. They also have buy one, get one free croissant French toast along with quiche for something savorier. Call 970-453-2990 to order ahead.

More baked goods can be found from Katy Pierson Cake, which is offering six fresh pastries (two bagel bombs, two berry scones and two blueberry muffins) for $32. The food can be paired with a bouquet from Bloom Flower Shop for $75 total. Call 970-485-0385 to purchase.

Blue River Bistro has two basket options available. For $99, the brunch edition comes with a flower bouquet, mimosa kit, canned rosé, caprese quiche, blueberry muffins, biscotti, candied walnuts and chocolate-covered espresso beans. Meanwhile, the $119 picnic version also has the flowers and walnuts but includes a bottled espresso martini, bottle of red wine, a cutting board, brie, cracker bread, soppressata, Granny Smith apples and chocolate truffles. Call 970-453-6974 to preorder.

Carboy Winery is selling charcuterie boards, wine, dessert and flowers, as well. A half-dozen roses and a bottle of the winery’s 2018 Grand Valley Viognier or 2018 Grand Valley Rose of Tempranillo each start at $32. A bottle of a red or white blend and charcuterie starts at $30. Visit CarboyWinery.com to select your choice.

Over in Dillon, the Dillon Dam Brewery has a $12 chicken caprese pasta salad on special for the evening. It features rotini with grape tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and a light dressing topped with a grilled, marinated chicken breast. Call 970-262-7777 to order.

For a unique dessert, Lili’s Bistro is giving away a free chocolate truffle donut wrapped in edible gold with any entrée purchase. Order by calling 970-455-8175.

These are by no means all restaurants having a special Mother’s Day deal. As always, be sure to visit SummitDaily.com/takeout for the list of establishments open during the pandemic.

Cook together, apart

While Mother’s Day is often a time to pamper a mom as much as possible, some find cooking to be their stress relief. It might not be possible to lend a hand in the kitchen, but you can connect via technology such as Zoom to help bridge the physical gap as you cook the same recipe together.

I couldn’t be with my parents for Easter, but my mother and I spent the Saturday before baking the sweet Eastern European paska bread. We each made our own loaves and FaceTimed throughout the process. It was a fun way to check in on dough consistency, how much it rose and what it looked like after coming out of the oven.

So grab a favorite recipe with shared memories, put on an apron and get cooking.

What I’m watching ‘Middleditch & Schwartz’ I’ve been a lifelong fan of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” but I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve seen live improv. That sadly won’t change any time soon, and late-night monologues without an audience’s infectious laughter can’t replace being in front of the stage. However, Netflix’s “Middleditch & Schwartz” featuring the comedians Thomas Middleditch of “Silicon Valley” and Ben Schwartz of “Parks & Recreation” is a wonderful balm during these times. The duo’s improv tour has been canceled, but the streaming service has three episodes of them doing long-form improvisational comedy that’ll have your sides hurting. There isn’t a narrative between episodes, rather each starts with the same prompt asked to the audience but on different days. They then receive wildly different answers, which spawn improvised jokes unlike anything else.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Everything Summit.