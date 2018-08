Bill Ferguson

On this day in history — April 18, 2018 — Wild Bill Ferguson rode his Harley off into eternity. He was a man who made everyone he met feel like family. His generosity was enjoyed by many in Summit County!

A celebration of his life will be held Aug. 7 at the Briar Rose from 4 to 6 p.m. A real "happy hour" — buy one drink, second is free. Food provided by Bill's dearest friends.