 100th Birthday for Egon Gerson | SummitDaily.com
100th Birthday for Egon Gerson

Happy 100th

Birthday Egon Gerson!

January 15, 2021

Thanks for all your service:

Military, Summit Ambulance, Summit County American Red Cross,

With Love from your Family:

Liz, David, Jeff, Nancy, Eric, Heather, Paul, Stephanie, Monika, Adam, Tiffiny, Todd, Scott, Doug, Sammi, Luke, Harry, Emma, Grace, Madisen, Tanner, Carter, Ian, Lincoln

Celebrations
