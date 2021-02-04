Anniversary for Bill and Karen Musolf
Bill and Karen Musolf
February 5, 2021
60th Wedding Anniversary
Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary
Bill and Karen Musolf!
On February 5th 1961 the first Methodist Church in Pierre, S.D. was the setting for the lovely, mid-winter wedding of Karen Joy Freiberg, daugher of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin E. Freiberg to William David Musolf, son of Mr and Mrs. William C Musolf.This wonderful couple now resides in Gypsum, CO.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.