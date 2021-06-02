 Anniversary for Dear David, | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Anniversary for Dear David,

News News |

Anniversary

Dear David,

I just want to be beside you everywhere,

as long as we’re together honey I don’t care.

You started something, oh can’t you see?

That ever since we met you’ve had a hold on me. No matter what you do,

I only want to be with you.

Happy 35th anniversary

I love you,

Sheila

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Celebrations
See more