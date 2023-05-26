Graduation for Jack Schierholz
Jack, Way to go! We are so proud of all of your accomplishments in the classroom, athletic fields, and the community! Hold tight to your goals and dreams and continue being the leader you are. Go show Marshall University how a mountain boy can play football! We love you very much, Mom, Dad and Abby
