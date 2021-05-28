 Graduation for Lindsey Nolz | SummitDaily.com
Graduation for Lindsey Nolz

Graduation

Lindsey Nolz

May 29, 2021

Congratulations to our Graduate!

You make us so proud of the young woman

you have become

and all you have accomplished.

We are so excited that you will be attending

CU Boulder this fall and look forward to your adventures ahead!!

Love,

Mom, Dad and Koda

