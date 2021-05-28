Graduation for Lindsey Nolz
Lindsey Nolz
May 29, 2021
Congratulations to our Graduate!
You make us so proud of the young woman
you have become
and all you have accomplished.
We are so excited that you will be attending
CU Boulder this fall and look forward to your adventures ahead!!
Love,
Mom, Dad and Koda
