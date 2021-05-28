Graduation for Matthew Shaffer
Matthew Shaffer
May 29, 2021
To say I’m proud of you is
an understatement.
You have grown into the man
I always hoped you would be.
I’m so excited for your next chapter.
I love you so much and not a day will go by without my love.
Xo Mom
