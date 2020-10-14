Special Event for Your Special Occasion!
Your Special Occasion!
New Celebrations Placement Portal
Be amongst the first to use our new celebrations portal. Your special occasion (anniversary, birthday, wedding, engagement, birth, etc) will run in the newspaper on the day you choose plus it will appear here online – a great addition so that you can share with family & friends from all over.
Just go to celebrations.cmnm.org to place your special event announcement.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User