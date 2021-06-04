Summit County births for May 2021
- Zoe Olivia Day was born May 1 to Greg and Amanda Day of Breckenridge.
- Elin Grace Orth was born May 4 to Noah and Jessie Orth of Dillon.
- Hadley Jean Johnson was born May 8 to Erik and Melissa Johnson of Silverthorne.
- Jasmine Martinez Lopez was born May 9 to Rosalia Lopez Hernandez and Rafael Martinez Lopez of Breckenridge.
- Ayla Jade Parr was born May 12 to Ryan and Melissa Parr of Dillon.
- Atlas Hudson Lutke was born May 13 to Tom and Emily Lutke of Breckenridge.
- Nolan JoJo Kummer was born May 18 to Lindsey and CJay Kummer of Breckenridge.
- Gloria Jo Dreux was born May 19 to Marcus and Lea Dreux of Breckenridge.
- Theadora Rose Michelle Hughes was born May 20 to Dorann and Michael Hughes of Frisco.
- Uriel Leonardo Bujanda Flores was born May 20 to Uriel Bujanda and Jaquelin Flores Tarango of Leadville.
- Miko Grey Hunzeker was born May 21 to Megan and Patrick Hunzeker of Frisco.
- Ozzy Charles Cox was born May 25 to Mike and Loni Cox of Kremmling.
- Colin Reilly Jensen was born May 27 to Kevin and Brianna Jensen of Silverthorne.
- Lucas Ordonez was born May 27 to Karina and Jubany Ordonez of Dillon.
- Braden Cody O’Flynn was born May 27 to Elizabeth and Patrick O’Flynn of Blue River.
- Tristan Chavez Rios was born May 28 to Ana Rios and Octavio Chavez of Silverthorne.
