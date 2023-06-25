Wedding for Brian & Alex Rae Metzger
Ms. Summit County, Alex Rae (Cooper) Metzger, is proud to announce that earlier this year, after dating for seven years, she married the love of her life, also a fellow Summit High School graduate, Mr. Brian Patrick Metzger.
Mrs. Alex Rae Metzger is so proud that her husband protects our community daily as one of the Technicians in the Special Operations Unit with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian, always remember to live, laugh, love.
XOXO
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.