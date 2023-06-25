Wedding for Brian & Alex Rae Metzger

Brian & Alex Rae Metzger

Provided Photo

Ms. Summit County, Alex Rae (Cooper) Metzger, is proud to announce that earlier this year, after dating for seven years, she married the love of her life, also a fellow Summit High School graduate, Mr. Brian Patrick Metzger.

Mrs. Alex Rae Metzger is so proud that her husband protects our community daily as one of the Technicians in the Special Operations Unit with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian, always remember to live, laugh, love.

XOXO