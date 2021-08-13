Wedding for Hannah Goldberg and Ross Barman
Hannah Goldberg and Ross Barman
August 14, 2021
Hannah Goldberg, daughter of Len and Caryl, of Avon, Connecticut and Ross Barman, of Haverhill, Massachusetts were married on August 14th at the Flying Diamond Ranch with Dr. Lori Tenser as their officiant. Afterwards, a reception was held at the ranch.
Hannah is a graduate of Wellesley College and received her doctoral degree from Harvard University where she focused on neuroscience. Upon completion, she accepted a position at Nference where she is the Head of Product Management and Scientific Partnerships.
Ross was raised by Marie and Bill O’Mara and is the grandson of Teresa and Everett Ashe. He is in his penultimate year of anesthesia residency at the Mayo Clinic.
Ross and Hannah reside in Rochester, Minnesota with the linchpin of their world, their adorable, fluffy, four-legged best friend, Olive.
