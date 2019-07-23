Census Bureau hiring for 2020 census in Summit County

Census field rep Peter Ralph in 2012. The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for the 2020 census.

File photo

FRISCO — The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring in Summit County for census jobs in advance of the 2020 count.

The results of the 2020 census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more. The 2020 census will not include a question on citizenship after a recent Supreme Court ruling and the White House’s withdrawal of the question.

The Census Bureau offers a variety of jobs, including census takers. In Summit County, census takers will be paid $16 an hour and will have flexible hours and work-from-home opportunities, according to a news release.

To be eligible for a census job, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen. Male applicants born after 1959 also will be required to be registered with the Selective Service or have a qualifying exemption.

If employed elsewhere, applicants’ current jobs must be compatible with Census Bureau employment and not create conflicts of interest. Applicants also are forbidden from engaging in any partisan political activity while on duty.

To apply, visit 2020Census.gov/en/jobs.