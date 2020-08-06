Census Bureau launches Stop the Knock campaign

The U.S. Census Bureau launched its Stop the Knock campaign Tuesday, Aug. 4, to encourage people to fill out the census and avoid having a census taker visit their home.

Census takers are knocking on doors in Colorado until Sept. 30, according to a news release. People who fill out the census survey on 2020Census.gov or by mailing in the paper questionnaire won’t have a Census taker come to their door. A census ID is not required to complete the census online.

Census takers are outfitted with face masks and have completed training on physical distancing protocols, according to the news release. Census takers are all local residents, as well. While all of them speak English, many are also bilingual, according to the release.

Census takers will leave a notice on the door if no one is home when they visit.