Census field employees return to Summit County
Census employees may be knocking on residents’ doors over the coming weeks, according to local law enforcement.
Field data collection operations for the 2020 census were stopped earlier this year due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders but have recently resumed in the area, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. During operations, U.S. Census Bureau field staff will be knocking on doors and making contact with residents in an effort to complete their census questionnaires. Field data collection operations will end by Sept. 30.
Individuals who are hesitant about encountering strangers in their neighborhoods can identify Census Bureau employees in a number of ways, including through laptops, iPads and iPhones with Census Bureau logos on them. Additionally, employees should be carrying photo identification.
“People may not think to ask, ‘Can I see your ID’ or know what that ID looks like,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “But the census is so important in our small, transient community, we wanted to let everyone know these people are out there knocking on doors.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User