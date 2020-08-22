Census field employees return to Summit County

A digital sign displaying a message pertaining to the 2020 census is pictured in Frisco on May 18.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Census employees may be knocking on residents’ doors over the coming weeks, according to local law enforcement.

Field data collection operations for the 2020 census were stopped earlier this year due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders but have recently resumed in the area, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. During operations, U.S. Census Bureau field staff will be knocking on doors and making contact with residents in an effort to complete their census questionnaires. Field data collection operations will end by Sept. 30.

Individuals who are hesitant about encountering strangers in their neighborhoods can identify Census Bureau employees in a number of ways, including through laptops, iPads and iPhones with Census Bureau logos on them. Additionally, employees should be carrying photo identification.

“People may not think to ask, ‘Can I see your ID’ or know what that ID looks like,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “But the census is so important in our small, transient community, we wanted to let everyone know these people are out there knocking on doors.”