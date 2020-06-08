Census field operations have resumed in Summit County

The U.S. Census Bureau has resumed field operations in Summit County as part of the 2020 census, according to a Summit County press release. While field operations were on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, census employees have resumed dropping off census invitation packets at the front doors of homes in areas where many residences do not receive direct mail. Census workers will confirm or update the physical address of residences and leave questionnaire packets during this operation.

Face-to-face interaction is not required between people in their residences and Census Bureau employees. Staff will receive safety training on physical distancing protocols and will wear personal protective equipment. U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Crystal Mariscal noted in a press release that census staff will carry an ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

Households can use the census invitation packets to respond to the census using the census ID included in the packet, though a census ID is not required to complete the census. People can respond to the census online at 2020Census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or Spanish at 844-468-2020, or by mail.