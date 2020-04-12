Centura Health cautions against vaping during coronavirus outbreak
DILLON — Centura Health wrote in a press release that medical experts are questioning if lung damage from vaping is contributing to the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 patients in Colorado, as 33% of COVID-19 patients are under the age of 40. Dr. Judd Dawson reported in the release that a 2019 study found that the immune systems of female subjects weren’t as strong post-vaping. Dawson said that since the new coronavirus attacks its hosts’ lungs, having already damaged lungs means that recovery from coronavirus becomes more difficult.
As Summit County has one of the highest rates of teenagers in the state who report use of e-cigarettes at 36%, Dawson encouraged people to consider and to talk to loved ones about the “added risk of vaping in the era of COVID-19.” Dawson said quitting vaping may help lungs heal, and that if people need help quitting they should talk to their physician, preferably via telehealth.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.