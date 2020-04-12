Centura Health cautions against vaping during coronavirus outbreak

Vaping devices on display. Centura Health has looked into the impact of COVID-19 patients who use e-cigarettes.

Getty Images

DILLON — Centura Health wrote in a press release that medical experts are questioning if lung damage from vaping is contributing to the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 patients in Colorado, as 33% of COVID-19 patients are under the age of 40. Dr. Judd Dawson reported in the release that a 2019 study found that the immune systems of female subjects weren’t as strong post-vaping. Dawson said that since the new coronavirus attacks its hosts’ lungs, having already damaged lungs means that recovery from coronavirus becomes more difficult.

As Summit County has one of the highest rates of teenagers in the state who report use of e-cigarettes at 36%, Dawson encouraged people to consider and to talk to loved ones about the “added risk of vaping in the era of COVID-19.” Dawson said quitting vaping may help lungs heal, and that if people need help quitting they should talk to their physician, preferably via telehealth.