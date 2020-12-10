Centura Health launches Operation White Lights in support of health care workers

Centura Health is asking people to display white ribbons and white lights in support of health care workers across Colorado, according to a news release.

The campaign, which is titled “Operation White Lights,” aims to show support of health care workers by displaying a symbol of “unity and hope,” according to the release.

People can participate by displaying white ribbons and lights on cars, homes and clothing. St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, along with 16 other Centura hospitals, will be participating in the campaign by displaying white bows outside its campus.