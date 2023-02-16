Centura Health, one of Colorado’s largest hospital systems, announces its breakup

Centura Health’s St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco is pictured on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

On Valentine’s Day, one of the largest hospital systems in Colorado announced that it is getting a divorce.

For more than a quarter-century, Centura Health has operated as a partnership between CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth. On Tuesday, Centura announced that CommonSpirit Health, which is Catholic-affiliated, and AdventHealth, which is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will split, with each planning to manage their respective hospitals separately.

“CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth have collaboratively agreed that they can best serve their communities and health care ministries without a partnership,” a news release announced.

The news release said the partnership “has reached its natural maturity.”

Centura will continue to manage all 20 hospitals until the dissolution is finalized. The news release stated that there will not be any disruption to patient care, and the two divorcing systems said they are committed to their employees and patients during the transition.

Read the full story on ColoradoSun.com .