Centura launches campaign to flatten the COVID-19 curve

Centura Health, the company that owns St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and High Country Health Care clinics, launched a campaign Monday, Nov. 23, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The campaign, which is titled “Let’s have each other’s backs,” aims to share the stories and voices of front-line workers in the pandemic. The ultimate goal of the campaign is to encourage people to avoid gathering and spreading the virus.

According to a news release, people can see the stories that are part of the campaign by looking at the health system’s social media channels.

The company is also participating in the #MaskUp campaign, which urges people to wear a mask, wash their hands and stay 6 feet from others.